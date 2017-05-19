42377
37404

World  

Emperor OK to abdicate

- | Story: 197449

Japan's cabinet approved Friday a bill to let 83-year-old Emperor Akihito abdicate and allow his elder son Crown Prince Naruhito to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The abdication will be Japan's first in 200 years.

Akihito indicated his desire to abdicate due to his age and health concerns last August, reviving a longstanding debate in Japan over the issue of imperial succession in the 2,000-year-old monarchy.

Akihito was 56 years old when he ascended the throne in January 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. Naruhito is 57.

Women cannot succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne, and the government has avoided divisive issues such as whether women should be included in the current male-only succession.

The only child of Naruhito is a girl. His younger brother Prince Akishino has a young son and two daughters.

The shrinking royal family will lose another member with the coming marriage of Princess Mako, one of Akishino's daughters. When she marries a commoner, she will become one herself.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40931
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40931
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


Carrie Underwood stuns New Kids fans with Nashville surprise

Music
Carrie Underwood gave New Kids on the Block fans an unexpected treat on Wednesday night when the country singer joined the group...
You’ll never be as cool as this 2-year old
Must Watch
There’s cool, and then there’s 2-year old in a bouncy...
Daily Dose – May 19, 2017
Daily Dose
The answers to your questions await in today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 19, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take in some scenery while you’re here.
Chris Cornell’s death ruled a suicide by hanging
Music
Rocker Chris Cornell’s death has been ruled a suicide by...

42391