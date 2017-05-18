Mayhem in Times Square

Photo: ABC News

A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, authorities and witnesses said. The driver was taken into custody and being tested for alcohol.

Pandemonium erupted when the vehicle crashed through the prime tourist location and came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, witnesses said. The vehicle leaned on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

The crash happened at midday on a hot, clear day that brought large crowds of people into the streets to enjoy the good weather.

Video posted online showed steam or smoke pouring from the car for a few moments after it stopped moving.

The 26-year-old driver from the Bronx was taken into custody and was undergoing tests for alcohol, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The man has a history of driving while intoxicated, according to the law enforcement official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad has responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.

Tourists Patrick and Kelly Graves of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, were waiting to get on a tour bus when they heard the crash.

Kelly Graves said she feared the worst, maybe a bomb, as "chaos" erupted and people began running.

People rushed to help the injured, who were lying on the sidewalk.