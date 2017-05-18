Who's next to head FBI?

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman

Four potential candidates to lead the FBI — including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman — have met with President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating; Andrew McCabe, currently the bureau's acting director; and Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official, also went to the White House for interviews on Wednesday.

The meetings came more than a week after Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director.

Trump said Monday that the search for a successor to Comey was "moving rapidly." He also has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president. The Senate must confirm whoever Trump nominates.

Asked as he left the White House whether he would say 'yes' if Trump offered him the job, Keating said, "I'm a public servant." He added, "Let's just say we had a good conversation."

Lieberman gave a thumbs-up to reporters camped out on the White House driveway and said "It was a good meeting."

Lieberman served in the Senate for more than two decades and was the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in 2000 with then-Vice-President Al Gore. Lieberman lost his 2006 Democratic primary bid but won Senate re-election as a third party candidate.

Keating, a Republican, was a two-term governor of Oklahoma and led the state during the deadly 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City. A former FBI agent, Keating served in the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

McCabe became acting director following Comey's dismissal on May 9. The veteran FBI official made headlines for congressional testimony last week that rejected the White House's claim that Comey had lost the support of rank-and-file agents.