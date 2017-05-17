42377
42162

World  

Putin offers Trump notes

- | Story: 197238

Russia President Vladimir Putin offered Wednesday to turn over to Congress records of President Donald Trump's discussions with Russian diplomats in which Trump is said to have disclosed classified information. His offer added a bizarre twist to the furor over Trump's intelligence disclosures.

Putin's remarks come as Washington was reeling over revelations late Tuesday that Trump personally appealed to FBI Director James Comey to abandon the bureau's investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The White House issued a furious denial after Comey's notes detailing Trump's request.

The White House has played down the importance and secrecy of the information Trump gave to the Russians, which had been supplied by Israel under an intelligence-sharing agreement. Trump himself said he had "an absolute right" as president to share "facts pertaining to terrorism" and airline safety with Russia. Yet U.S. allies and some members of Congress expressed concern bordering on alarm.

Putin told a news conference that he would be willing to turn over notes of Trump's meeting with the Russian diplomats if the White House agreed. He dismissed outrage over Trump's disclosures as U.S. politicians whipping up "anti-Russian sentiment."

Asked what he thinks of Trump presidency, Putin said it's up to the American people to judge but his performance can only be rated "only when he's allowed to work at full capacity," implying that someone is hampering Trump's efforts.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40931
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39791
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


Toddler patiently waits for the beat to drop, and then kills it with her dance moves

Must Watch
The video starts with Maddie patiently listening to Bruno Mars Uptown Funk. And when the beat finally dropsoh boy are...
Daily Dose – May 17, 2017
Daily Dose
The pool may be closed, but The Tango never shuts down.
Daily Dose – May 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Daily Dose follows no rules either.
Paris Jackson has written a song for Paul McCartney
Music
Paris Jackson has written a song she’d like music veteran...
Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult
Galleries
If you find yourself walking down the path to adulthood, turn...

39653