41717
41735

World  

LSD godfather dies

- | Story: 197221

Swiss scientist Albert Hofmann may have invented LSD in the 1930s, and Timothy Leary was clearly its most prominent frontman in the 1960s.

But it was an obscure, self-taught chemist named Nicholas Sand who was the true wizard behind the curtain.

Sand, who died April 24 at age 75, launched tens of millions of acid trips across generations by producing arguably the most pure LSD, known as Orange Sunshine.

The Marin County coroner's office says Sands died at his home in Lagunitas, north of San Francisco.

Sands and a partner flooded San Francisco in the late 1960s with millions of hits of acid before they were arrested.

He fled to Canada where, for 20 years, he produced millions more doses.

His story is told in the documentary "The Sunshine Makers."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
41230
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41725
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40949
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult

Galleries
If you find yourself walking down the path to adulthood, turn back as soon as possible.
Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult (2)
Galleries
If you have any of these symptoms don’t panic. Go find a...
Three Golden State Warriors players all weirdly make the exact same motion simultaneously
Must Watch
No, this isn’t some animation glitch from a video game.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opening dog care center on their English estate
Music
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly opening a dog care center on...
Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse
Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he...

41465