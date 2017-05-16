42377
39499

World  

'Pantsuit Nation' rises

- | Story: 197203

The pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook group "Pantsuit Nation" has nearly four million members — and now there's a book, too.

"Pantsuit Nation" seeks to tap into the energy of the days surrounding the election. The book's editor, Libby Chamberlain, culled through months of posts and stories to find the ones that resonated the most. Chamberlain says an initial backlash over the book deal stemmed from a misunderstanding; all contributors have given permission and were offered payment.

The book was released earlier this month and features some 250 posts from the site, including emotional personal anecdotes. Chamberlain launched the Facebook group after the last presidential debate in October, suggesting that women wear pantsuits to the polls to support Clinton.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41230
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39834
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41007


Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult

Galleries
If you find yourself walking down the path to adulthood, turn back as soon as possible.
Dangerous symptoms you’re becoming an adult (2)
Galleries
If you have any of these symptoms don’t panic. Go find a...
Three Golden State Warriors players all weirdly make the exact same motion simultaneously
Must Watch
No, this isn’t some animation glitch from a video game.
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opening dog care center on their English estate
Music
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is reportedly opening a dog care center on...
Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse
Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he...

38899
39499