'Pantsuit Nation' rises

Photo: The Canadian Press Libby Chamberlain, author of "Pantsuit Nation."

The pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook group "Pantsuit Nation" has nearly four million members — and now there's a book, too.

"Pantsuit Nation" seeks to tap into the energy of the days surrounding the election. The book's editor, Libby Chamberlain, culled through months of posts and stories to find the ones that resonated the most. Chamberlain says an initial backlash over the book deal stemmed from a misunderstanding; all contributors have given permission and were offered payment.

The book was released earlier this month and features some 250 posts from the site, including emotional personal anecdotes. Chamberlain launched the Facebook group after the last presidential debate in October, suggesting that women wear pantsuits to the polls to support Clinton.