41367
40211

World  

Boar chases ambassador

- | Story: 197172

Some situations leave even the most seasoned diplomats unprepared. Take a British ambassador's encounter with a wild boar.

Leigh Turner, Britain's ambassador to Austria, says he was left shaken and lightly injured after being chased recently by a hostile boar in Vienna's Lainzer Tiergarten nature park.

He wrote that a "massive" boar charged at him after he chanced upon a group of the animals — several adults and some piglets — in the woods. He said the boar "never made contact," but he sustained minor injuries caused by slipping while trying to climb a tree.

Although Turner says he escaped with only scratches and bruises, his blog shows a photo of what he calls a "pity-inducing splint" on his hand, meant to stabilize it until the swelling goes down.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
42137
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39638
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
42204
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40949


Skier’s GoPro captures him falling into a 60-foot, hidden glacier crevasse

Must Watch
Jamie Mullner was skiing down a slope in the Swiss Alps when he fell 60 feet down a glacier crevasse.
Brad Pitt: ‘I’m not suicidal after Angelina Jolie split’
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has insisted he's "not suicidal or...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them
Galleries
Bad people deserve to be punished, but these curses just take...
Curses that are way too evil for anyone to deserve them (2)
Galleries
May you never ever leave The Tango.
Daily Dose – May 16, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most epic Daily Dose yet is here!

41465