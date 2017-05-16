Photo: The Canadian Press Rare albino orangutan has been named Alba.

A conservation group says a rare albino orangutan rescued in Indonesia has been named "Alba" after thousands of suggestions were sent from around the world.

The Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation said the name means "white" in Latin and "dawn" in Spanish. It hopes the animal will be an ambassador for the critically endangered species.

The five-year-old female was rescued from captivity in a village on Indonesia's part of Borneo island on April 29. It was the first albino orangutan to be encountered by the foundation in its 25 years of conservation work.

The orangutan was dehydrated, weak and suffering from a parasitic infection when rescued. After days of special care, Alba's appetite has improved and her weight has increased by several kilograms, the foundation said.

Orangutans live in the wild only on the Indonesian island of Sumatra and on Borneo.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that the number of Bornean orangutans has dropped by nearly two-thirds since the early 1970s and will further decline to 47,000 by 2025.