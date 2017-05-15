Stabber held severed head

Photo: The Canadian Press

A man killed his mother on Mother's Day at a rural Oregon home, then showed up at a grocery store in a nearby town carrying a decapitated human head and began stabbing a checkout clerk before being subdued, authorities said Monday.

Officers determined the head the man was carrying belonged to his mother, the Sandy Police Department said.

An autopsy was underway Monday on the body of Tina Marie Webb, 59, the same day that her son, 36-year-old Joshua Lee Webb, was booked on charges of murder and attempted murder in the case. He has not yet made a court appearance.

The gruesome chain of events unfolded in two tiny, rural towns south of Portland and sent shock waves through Estacada, where most people knew the white-haired checkout clerk identified as 66-year-old Michael Wagner.

David Webb, the father of Joshua Lee Webb, sobbed as he struggled to process his wife's death and his son's arrest in one horrible day.

Joshua Webb lived with his parents and received Social Security payments, his father said.

His mother had said she believed her son was depressed, but David Webb said he never saw any indication of that when he spoke with his son.

"I never foresaw a problem. If I had I would have stopped it," David Webb said, before bursting into loud sobs during a phone interview with The Associated Press.

The bizarre sequence began Sunday in Colton, where the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Webb killed his mother at their rural home.

Webb then showed up at a Thriftway in downtown Estacada, covered in blood, had a large "kitchen-type" knife and was carrying a severed human head.

He began stabbing a store employee, but he was quickly overwhelmed by other staff, who held him until police arrived. The grocery store clerk is expected to survive.