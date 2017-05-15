41299
Learjet crash kills 2

A jet crashed into a building near a small airport on Monday, killing two crew members and sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air, authorities said.

Police said no passengers were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. Monday about 400 metres from the runway at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, just west of New York City. No one on the ground was reported to have been injured.

Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and worked for more than an hour to extinguish the blaze.

The plane crashed into a building in an industrial area, said Joe Orlando, a spokesman for the town of Carlstadt.

He said it crashed next to a township facility, but no one inside that building was harmed. He said pieces of melted engine could be seen in the charred wreckage, along with wheels and part of the fuselage.

A Carlstadt police spokesman said the jet appeared to be listing to its side before it crashed.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Steve Case, an entrepreneur and co-founder of AOL, wrote in an Instagram post that the plane appeared to have missed a turn. He was aboard another plane at the airport at the time.

The National Weather Service warned of strong winds with gusts up to 72 km/h just before the plane went down.

