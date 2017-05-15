Skydiving at 101

41717
A 101-year-old D-Day veteran has become the oldest person in the world to skydive.

Bryson William Verdun Hayes completed a tandem skydive from 15,000 feet with members of his extended family on Sunday at an airfield in Honiton, southwestern England.

Among those jumping were Hayes' son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter.

At the age of 101 years, 38 days, Hayes broke the Guinness World Record held by Canada's Armand Gendreau, who jumped in 2013 at 101 years, three days.

When he landed, Hayes said he was "absolutely over the moon" at the achievement. The jump raised money for the Royal British Legion, a veterans' organization.

Hayes said he had wanted to try skydiving when he was 90, but was talked out it at the time by his late wife. He jumped for the first time last year at 100.

Hayes served in the British Army during World War II, and was awarded France's Legion of Honor for his heroic actions.

