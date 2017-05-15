41717

Pizza to track No. 9

A veteran pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington.

A passenger posted a video of the delivery man walking up to the train Sunday as it sat on the tracks.

Dominic Philingera is the owner of Dom's Pizza in Newport, Delaware. He tells The Associated Press that his driver cut through a backyard, stepped down a steep embankment and over a water-filled ditch to bring the pie to the hungry passengers. Philingera says the driver has delivered pizza in 18 states, but "this was a first for him."

Amtrak said on Twitter that a mechanical issue was to blame for the delay.

Amtrak didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

