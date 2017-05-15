Yoga on a Ferris wheel?

Photo: The Canadian Press People take part in a yoga class by the pool at the Green Valley Ranch hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

In glitzy Las Vegas, where anything is possible, yoga fans can now take classes on the world's tallest Ferris wheel.

As the city broadens the range of interests and wallets it appeals to, companies have carefully selected an array of unique, picture-perfect sites where visitors and locals can say "Namaste."

"High plank, low plank, up dog, down dog," Raffi Yozgadlian said as he guided the group at the High Roller observation wheel through a series of yogi calisthenics at about 168 metres above ground.

The instructions stopped three-quarters into the class, and out came the cellphones. It was time for a few photos of handstands and other poses with the Bellagio, Cosmopolitan and an Eiffel Tower replica in the background.

"I was like, whoa. You have the Strip and you can take that in, or you have the mountains and you can take that in," said Carly Benson, a Las Vegas resident whose tripod headstand photo is now on Instagram. "I was a little concerned about how my balance was going to be, and surprisingly, being able to zone in the landscape, I had better balance there than I sometimes do on the ground."

Visitors and locals in need of their downward dog also can take classes surrounded by an outdoor installation of neon signs in the summer; by request, poolside at the MGM Grand; or on the grassy fields of a recreation area just outside the city in the shade of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Caesars Entertainment, which owns the High Roller, thought the Ferris wheel would be a good place for a fitness class and decided yoga was the perfect fit. Each cabin fits up to 40 people standing and in benches.

Instructors with the yoga-focused company Silent Savasana teach the classes at the High Roller and also lead what's perhaps Las Vegas' most luxurious of yoga experiences: a helicopter ride from the airport to a nearby state park and a class atop bright red Aztec sandstone outcrops.