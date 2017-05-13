42423
39555

World  

23 killed in bus accident

- | Story: 196962

Turkish authorities say at least 23 people have died and 11 others are in critical condition after a tour bus tipped over, fell 15 metres down a cliff and then hit a car on a serpentine mountain road.

Deputy governor of Mugla province, Kamil Koten, told Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency the driver is among the dead and most of those killed were women.

Governor Amir Cicek said the bus flipped over at a road bend as it was travelling from the coastal province of Izmir to Marmaris, a popular tourist destination.

Cicek said the passengers were all Turkish and the cause of the accident is unclear, pending investigation.

Anadolu said the bus was in a convoy of six, carrying mostly women and children for a Mother's Day event.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
42025
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42079
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41479


Microwave antenna filled with acorns

Must Watch
It was actually a woodpecker and not a squirrel that managed to hoard so many acorns in this antenna. Word has it that he was only...
Daily Dose – May 13, 2017
Daily Dose
Dive into today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 13, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Remember to never let go of your beer. No matter what.
Lady Gaga launches emoji collection
Music
Lady Gaga is taking advantage of the emoji craze by launching her...
TGIF Gifs – May 12, 2017
Galleries
The cheesiest gifs of the week have arrived! untitled untitled...

38470