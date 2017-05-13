42423
Gunman kills 10

A Pakistani official says gunmen have killed 10 labourers who were working on a road project in the country's southwest

Local police official Abdul Salam says the attack took place Saturday near the recently completed Gwadar port in Baluchistan province, which was built with Chinese funding. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

China is building a network of roads and power plants under a project known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC. However, Salam said the road where the attack took place is not part of the project.

Saturday's incident comes a day after a bomber dispatched by the Islamic State group carried out an attack in Baluchistan that injured Pakistani lawmaker Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and killed 25 people.

