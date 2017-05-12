First trans police chief

Photo: The Canadian Press Analia Pasantino says she was forced to take a leave of absence when she came out as a transgender woman.

Analia Pasantino served in Argentina's federal police as a man for 20 years, then she came out as a transgender woman and was forced to resign.

She is smiling these days, though, beaming with pride to be wearing a police badge again. And the sign on her office door reads: "Chief."

Nearly a decade after psychiatric reports said Pasantino suffered from an "irreconcilable" illness that made her unfit to serve, she was welcomed back to the police force this week and appointed deputy police commissioner in the judicial communications department.

"This is a milestone," Pasantino, 49, told The Associated Press on Thursday. "I'm the first transgender police chief in Latin America."

Argentina became a world leader in transgender rights in 2012 when it gave people the freedom to change their legal and physical gender identity simply because they want to, without having to undergo judicial, psychiatric and medical procedures. The government also legalized gay marriage in 2010.

"The world has changed," Pasantino said. "You can live a life of gender identity and it's no longer necessary to live a double life."

Pasantino struggled with this duality long before the passing of the gender identity law. She joined the police force as a man in 1988 and became a decorated officer, a respected police spokesman and then the leader of an anti-narcotics team. But at home, she lived as a woman.

Throughout this transition, she always had the loving support of her wife, Silvia Mauro.

When Pasantino began dressing in skirts and high heels, the couple went out at night through the garage door to avoid being spotted by the neighbours. They would drive around Buenos Aires, but Pasantino at first lacked the courage to get out of the car.

"The decisive moment came when my wife finally told me: 'Either you step out or you'll never leave the house looking like this again. I've put up with you for three hours getting ready and putting on makeup.'"