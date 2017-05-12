41717
41735

World  

Doctors warn sushi-eaters

- | Story: 196882

Are you over eating sushi?

Doctors in Portugal have published a report in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, warning about the possibles concerns of eating raw or undercooked fish after treating a 32-year-old man who was infected by a parasite after eating sushi.

When doctors treated the man he was suffering from severe gut pain, fever and was vomiting for a week. He was given a blood test, which indicated mild inflammation. He was also experiencing tenderness under his ribs, the report said.

When the man said that he had recently eaten sushi, doctors suspected he may have contracted anisakiasis, a condition that can be brought on by eating raw seafood and fish.

Doctors did an endoscopy, which showed the larva of a “worm-like” parasite that was attached to the man’s swollen gut lining.

Physicians are advising medical professionals to keep the condition in mind when attempting to treat patients who have recently eaten raw or undercooked fish and are experiencing pain, nausea, vomiting, bowel obstruction or bleeding.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39730
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42057
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39834
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


How to cook the perfect steak at any price point

Must Watch
Steak doesn’t need to be expensive to be good because, well, it’s steak. It does, however, require proper technique.
Paris Hilton: ‘I invented the selfie’
Showbiz
Paris Hilton has claimed she invented the selfie. The hotel...
Golf is a fun relaxing sport
Must Watch
As you can see by the video below… Golf is a fun relaxing...
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a rip through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Sara has been removed from The Tango.

39622
39499