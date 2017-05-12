Doctors warn sushi-eaters

Photo: CTV Vancouver Customers help themselves to bluefin tuna sushi near a fish market in Tokyo.

Are you over eating sushi?

Doctors in Portugal have published a report in the British Medical Journal Case Reports, warning about the possibles concerns of eating raw or undercooked fish after treating a 32-year-old man who was infected by a parasite after eating sushi.

When doctors treated the man he was suffering from severe gut pain, fever and was vomiting for a week. He was given a blood test, which indicated mild inflammation. He was also experiencing tenderness under his ribs, the report said.

When the man said that he had recently eaten sushi, doctors suspected he may have contracted anisakiasis, a condition that can be brought on by eating raw seafood and fish.

Doctors did an endoscopy, which showed the larva of a “worm-like” parasite that was attached to the man’s swollen gut lining.

Physicians are advising medical professionals to keep the condition in mind when attempting to treat patients who have recently eaten raw or undercooked fish and are experiencing pain, nausea, vomiting, bowel obstruction or bleeding.

-with files from CTV Vancouver