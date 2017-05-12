41299

World  

Pizza quest leads to rescue

- | Story: 196863

A man had to be treated for hypothermia this week and rescued from a snowy northern Arizona mountain that he hiked up wearing only shorts and other light clothing in a quest for free pizza, authorities said.

He was trying to qualify for a pizza promised by a local business to anyone who could make it to a radio tower on Mount Elden overlooking Flagstaff. The elevation of the mountain is more than 9,000 feet.

A Forest Service lookout at the tower provided shelter Tuesday to the 30-year-old man, said Coconino County sheriff's Cmdr. Rex Gilliland. The man's identity was not made public.

The mountain had several inches of snow from a spring storm when authorities received a report of the man being in trouble and asked the lookout to check for him, Gilliland said.

The man was unaware of the forecast or disregarded it when he set out Tuesday morning, Gilliland said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40906
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39504
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41051
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40234


Golf is a fun relaxing sport

Must Watch
As you can see by the video below… Golf is a fun relaxing sport A post shared by Fore Play (@foreplaypod) on May 8, 2017 at...
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a rip through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 12, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Sara has been removed from The Tango.
Steven Tyler becomes a grandfather again
Music
Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has become a grandfather for the...
Humans can be so awkward sometimes
Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve...

40050