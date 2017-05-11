1 dead in violent protests

42092
Dozens of people were injured and a 27-year-old man killed Wednesday during another day of violent clashes in Venezuela's capital during demonstrations demanding elections.

National guardsmen launched tear gas and a group of armed pro-government militiamen harassed protesters as they tried to march to the Supreme Court. One masked militia member fired several shots into the air. The militia later dispersed after officers intervened.

At least 93 people were injured in Caracas and demonstrator Miguel Castillo was killed. Authorities also announced that Anderson Dugarte, 32, died from a gunshot wound he suffered Monday at a protest in Merida. The violence pushed the death toll to at least 38 in more than a month of street protests and political turmoil.

Demonstrators contend President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government has become an authoritarian regime responsible for triple-digit inflation, widespread food and medical supply shortages and soaring crime. Maduro has dismissed the opposition movement as a violent, far-right effort intent on removing him from power.

More than 1,300 people have been detained in the unrest.

