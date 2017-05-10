41717
Trump delays climate deal

President Donald Trump is delaying a decision on whether to withdraw from a landmark climate deal until after an international summit later this month.

The move means the president will head to the G7 summit in Italy at the end of May amid continued global uncertainty over whether the United States will remain in the emissions-cutting deal struck in Paris under the Obama administration.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump wants to "continue to meet with his team," seeking advice from both an economic and an environmental perspective as he works to make a decision.

A meeting for top advisers to discuss the deal had been set for Tuesday afternoon but was postponed.

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to renegotiate the accord, but he has wavered on the issue since winning the presidency. His top officials have appeared divided about what to do about the deal, under which the United States pledged to significantly reduce planet-warming carbon emissions in the coming decade.

Leading up to the expected Tuesday meeting, a number of high-profile businesses spoke out in favour of remaining part of the agreement. A group including Apple, Google and Walmart signed a letter sent to Trump last week. And this week, a larger coalition signed on to ads run in the Washington editions of the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

38783