41299

World  

Trump defends FBI firing

- | Story: 196687

President Donald Trump defended his firing of FBI Director James Comey, asserting in a flurry of tweets Wednesday that Republicans and Democrats "will be thanking me." Trump did not mention any effect the firing might have on the probe into contacts between his 2016 campaign and Russia.

Instead, Trump tweeted that he'll name a replacement "who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

Nevertheless, Tuesday's abrupt firing throws into question the future of the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia and immediately raised suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset. Trump has ridiculed the investigations as "a hoax" and denied any campaign involvement with the Russians.

Democrats likened Comey's ouster to President Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" and renewed calls for the appointment of a special prosecutor, and some Republicans also questioned the move.

In a flurry of tweets, Trump said Comey had "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington," adding: "When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

In his brief letter Tuesday to Comey, Trump said the firing was necessary to restore "public trust and confidence" in the FBI. The administration paired the letter with a scathing review by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of how Comey handled the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton's email practices, including his decision to hold a news conference announcing its findings and releasing "derogatory information" about Clinton.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40303
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40950
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41479


A brief, illustrated history of the hockey teams in the National Hockey League

Must Watch
The NHL released this cool video showing the history of its expansion over its 100 years of existence.
Here’s 600 sheep crashing a charity run in Germany
Must Watch
More than 8,000 humans registered for Munich’s Wings for...
How-to Compose a Script
Uncategorized
Nowadays you receive the delights of needing to outsource...
Daily Dose – May 10, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t outrun today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Drink beer, read The Tango, and THEN ignore stuff…

39622
39499