Not Hanford's first problem

Photo: The Canadian Press

The collapse of an underground tunnel containing radioactive waste that forced workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation to shelter in place is the latest incident to raise safety concerns at the sprawling site that made plutonium for nuclear bombs for decades after World War II.

Officials detected no release of radiation Tuesday and no workers were injured, said Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The anti-nuclear group Beyond Nuclear said the incident helped show "radioactive waste management is out of control."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington said worker safety must be the priority.

"My thoughts are with the first responders who are working to assess the situation on the ground," she said.

Worker safety has long been a concern at Hanford.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit last fall against the Energy Department and its contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions, contending vapours released from underground nuclear waste tanks posed a serious risk to workers.

Lawyers for the Energy Department have said no evidence has been provided showing workers have been harmed by vapours.

Hanford officials said they were studying the area of the collapse to determine how to create a barrier between the contaminated equipment in the tunnel and the outside air.

Non-essential workers among the labour force of 9,000 at the site were sent home early along a safe route.

"No action is currently required for residents of Benton and Franklin counties," the Energy Department said, referring to the nearly 300,000 residents near the site. "There is no indication of a release of contamination."