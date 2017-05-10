41299
40211

World  

Not Hanford's first problem

- | Story: 196686

The collapse of an underground tunnel containing radioactive waste that forced workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation to shelter in place is the latest incident to raise safety concerns at the sprawling site that made plutonium for nuclear bombs for decades after World War II.

Officials detected no release of radiation Tuesday and no workers were injured, said Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The anti-nuclear group Beyond Nuclear said the incident helped show "radioactive waste management is out of control."

Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington said worker safety must be the priority.

"My thoughts are with the first responders who are working to assess the situation on the ground," she said.

Worker safety has long been a concern at Hanford.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit last fall against the Energy Department and its contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions, contending vapours released from underground nuclear waste tanks posed a serious risk to workers.

Lawyers for the Energy Department have said no evidence has been provided showing workers have been harmed by vapours.

Hanford officials said they were studying the area of the collapse to determine how to create a barrier between the contaminated equipment in the tunnel and the outside air.

Non-essential workers among the labour force of 9,000 at the site were sent home early along a safe route.

"No action is currently required for residents of Benton and Franklin counties," the Energy Department said, referring to the nearly 300,000 residents near the site. "There is no indication of a release of contamination."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40931
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40950
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41499


A brief, illustrated history of the hockey teams in the National Hockey League

Must Watch
The NHL released this cool video showing the history of its expansion over its 100 years of existence.
Here’s 600 sheep crashing a charity run in Germany
Must Watch
More than 8,000 humans registered for Munich’s Wings for...
How-to Compose a Script
Uncategorized
Nowadays you receive the delights of needing to outsource...
Daily Dose – May 10, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t outrun today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Drink beer, read The Tango, and THEN ignore stuff…

38020