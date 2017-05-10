41783
41735

World  

Brawl on Southwest flight

- | Story: 196678

One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas.

A statement Tuesday from the Dallas-based air carrier said the incident happened Sunday aboard Flight 2530 during deplaning at Burbank Bob Hope Airport in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.

The fight involved three passengers aboard the Boeing 737. Southwest spokeswoman Alyssa Eliasen says police were summoned and one passenger was arrested, while another incurred minor injuries that didn't prevent further travel.

There was no word on what prompted the quarrel. 

Then, late Monday, irate passengers swarmed ticket counters at the Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled nine flights, blaming the decision on pilots' failure to show up. Some travellers started a near-riot at the Fort Lauderdale terminal as hundreds of travellers were left stranded.

Deputies arrested three people from New York in the Fort Lauderdale airport, charging them with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40303
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40303
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
40234
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39389


A brief, illustrated history of the hockey teams in the National Hockey League

Must Watch
The NHL released this cool video showing the history of its expansion over its 100 years of existence.
Here’s 600 sheep crashing a charity run in Germany
Must Watch
More than 8,000 humans registered for Munich’s Wings for...
How-to Compose a Script
Uncategorized
Nowadays you receive the delights of needing to outsource...
Daily Dose – May 10, 2017
Daily Dose
You can’t outrun today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Drink beer, read The Tango, and THEN ignore stuff…

39622