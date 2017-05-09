42092

Deadly fireworks explosion

An errant firecracker landed on a cache of fireworks and touched off a powerful explosion at a home in central Mexico, killing at least 12 people and injuring 30 more, authorities said Tuesday.

The Puebla state government reported that five children were among the fatal victims of Monday night's blast in the town of San Isidro, Chilchotla municipality.

It said the fireworks had been stored inside a home behind a church ahead of a May 15 religious celebration, and the firecracker that set off the explosion was launched by someone outside. The home was destroyed.

38020