Georgia wildfire grows

Photo: The Canadian Press

Jessica Boldin and her family evacuated 15 horses, six dogs and other animals from their ranch in rural Georgia as a vast wildfire emerging from the Okefenokee Swamp blackened trees behind their home.

Flames that pushed within five kilometres of St. George over the weekend continued spreading Monday after jumping a state highway not far from the centre of the southeast Georgia community.

But Boldin said her family wasn't ready to leave yet, though the entire community was under a mandatory evacuation order.

"We don't budge on our property very easy," Bolin said Monday afternoon. "If it's down on top of us, we're ready to leave. We're not going to burn down with the house. But we're staying until it's on our behinds."

Many in this community of about 2,000 near the Georgia-Florida state line stuck around Monday in spite of the evacuation order, not yet ready to leave everything to the mercy of the flames.

With temperatures forecast to climb amid low humidity and no chance of rain, firefighters worried what would come next.

"It's going to be ideal for extreme fire behaviour and a high potential for fire growth," said Tom Stokesberry, a spokesman for the multi-agency team combatting the fire.

Lightning sparked the wildfire April 6 inside the vast Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The blaze posed little threat to people or homes until Saturday, when strong winds pushed the flames across the fire breaks plowed along the refuge perimeter.

As of Monday, the fire had burned 545 square kilometres.

As the week opened, more than 600 firefighters and support personnel were fighting the fire. Helicopters dumping water and tanker planes spraying fire retardant managed to keep the fire from spreading to homes in St. George over the weekend. Firefighters with tractor plows worked to carve a path of bare soil around the town as a barrier to the flames.