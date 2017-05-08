Army vet found dead

Photo: CTV

North Carolina police are investigating a possible suicide of an Army veteran charged with shooting her service dog as she laughed.

Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said Sunday investigators believe that 23-year-old Marinna Rollins killed herself. Joyce declined to explain what evidence detectives found. He says police were called to her apartment early Sunday after her body was found by friends.

Rollins and 25-year-old Jarren Heng were charged last month with cruelty to animals after investigators say they tied the dog to a tree and shot it several times with a rifle. Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves said the two were heard laughing on the video they made as the dog was being killed.

-with files from CTV