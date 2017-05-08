41299
39499

World  

Gas leak kills 18 miners

- | Story: 196491

A gas leak in a coal mine in central China has killed 18 people, local authorities said Monday.

The leak happened on Sunday morning when miners were working in the shaft of the mine in Youxian county in Hunan province, according to a statement from the propaganda department of the Communist Party committee of Zhuzhou city, which administers the area.

Rescuers managed to bring to safety 37 miners who are receiving hospital treatment, it said.

The official Xinhua News Agency said that police had detained unspecified people pending an investigation.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal. Its mining industry has long been one of the world's deadliest, with hundreds of deaths annually, even as China has tried to improve standards by shutting older, smaller mines.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39730
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
42060
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
36573
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41499


An attempt to ski off a cliff goes… not quite as planned

Must Watch
Usually when you see a beautifully filmed clip of a skier shredding down a mountainside, they nail that jump over a cliff. But...
Demi Moore sued over swimming pool death
Showbiz
Demi Moore is facing a lawsuit over the swimming pool death of a...
Get hyped for the world tag championship
Must Watch
Remember playing tag during recess growing up? Well now...
Daily Dose – May 8, 2017
Daily Dose
Kick back and enjoy today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 8, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
It’s going to be a tough week.

38470
39499