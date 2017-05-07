41776

World  

Ronald McDonald is OK

- | Story: 196423

A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found.

But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say the 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's restaurant in Clinton. They announced Friday that it had been found but declined to comment further.

The couple that own the restaurant say the statue wasn't damaged. They plan to move it to a secure location and will have it refurbished and repainted as part of ongoing restaurant renovations.

A $500 reward had been offered for information on the theft.

No word on whether the Hamburglar has an alibi.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More World News

World
40137
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38398
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39876
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


When your kids absolutely LOVES firetrucks

Must Watch
Plot twist: the kid took the parents phone and called 911 because he wanted to see the fire truck.
Horoscope
Horoscope: May 7-13
Horoscopes
Get up and out of the gate early as the week begins; there are...
Daily Dose – May 7, 2017
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is lit!
Daily Dose – May 7, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get your practice in today.
Four Game of Thrones offshoot series in the works
Showbiz
Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has signed a new TV...

40891