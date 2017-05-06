35 killed in bus crash

41783
At least 35 people were killed, most of them young children, after a bus carrying students lost control and crashed in northern Tanzania, police said Saturday.

Arusha Region Police Commander Charles Mkumbo said the bus had been carrying the students from a primary school in Arusha for an examination. It skidded off the road near the Mlera river in Meatu district.

Officials said the dead included 32 young students, two teachers and a bus driver. They said all of those bodies had been recovered.

Photos posted on local media showed one end of the bus crushed.

President John Magufuli sent a message with his condolences to families of the victims "at this time of tragedy and grief."

