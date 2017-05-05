41717

World  

Hernandez was a gangster

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez was a member of the Bloods street gang and was once disciplined for having gang paraphernalia, according to newly released documents related to the investigation into his prison suicide.

A death report released Friday lists the Bloods under Hernandez's "gang profile" and says Hernandez was once disciplined for having "STG" paraphernalia. In prison, "STG" stands for Security Threat Group," a euphemism for gangs.

The Bloods is a violent gang that started in California but made its way across the country to the East Coast and now claims to have thousands of members.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell on April 19 in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. His suicide came just five days after he was acquitted in a 2012 double slaying.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. released the report Friday in response to a public records request from The Associated Press.

The report says that while Hernandez was housed in a Bristol County jail awaiting trial in the 2013 case, he was disciplined for five violations, including threatening to kill a corrections officer and his family; submitting a urine sample that tested positive for Neurontin, an anti-epileptic drug that is also used as a painkiller; committing an aggravated assault; refusing to obey a direct order; and possessing gang paraphernalia.

