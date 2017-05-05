Last Hindenburg survivor

Photo: Contributed

Wind and thunderstorms had delayed the Hindenburg's arrival in New Jersey from Germany on May 6, 1937. The father of eight-year-old Werner Doehner headed to his cabin after using his movie camera to shoot some scenes of Lakehurst Naval Air Station from the airship's dining room.

"We didn't see him again," recalled Doehner, now 88 and the only person left of the 62 passengers and crew who survived the fire that killed his father, sister and 34 other souls 80 years ago Saturday.

Doehner and his parents, older brother and sister were returning from a vacation in Germany and planned to travel on the 804-foot-long Hindenburg to Lakehurst, then fly to Newark and board a train in nearby New York City to take them home to Mexico City, where Doehner's father was a pharmaceutical executive.

As the Hindenburg arrived at its destination, flames began to flicker on top of the ship.

Hydrogen, exposed to air, fueled an inferno. The front section of the Hindenburg pitched up and the back section pitched down.

"Suddenly the air was on fire," Doehner said. "We were close to a window, and my mother took my brother and threw him out. She grabbed me and fell back and then threw me out," he said.

"She tried to get my sister, but she was too heavy, and my mother decided to get out by the time the zeppelin was nearly on the ground."

"I remember lying on the ground, and my brother told me to get up and to get out of there." Their mother joined them and asked a steward to get her daughter, whom he carried out of the burning wreckage.

The family was taken to Point Pleasant Hospital, where his sister died early in the morning.

The U.S. Commerce Department determined the accident was caused by a leak of the hydrogen that kept the airship aloft. It mixed with air, causing a fire. "The theory that a brush discharge ignited such mixture appears most probable," the department's report said.