40304

World  

Storm trooper sparks evac

- | Story: 196230

A student dressed as a storm trooper for "Star Wars Day" prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police in Ashwaubenon near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing body armour and a mask, and carrying a bag.

Police Capt. Jody Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat — real or otherwise — can't be taken lightly.

School officials say they will re-emphasize the district's no-costume policy.

Fans have adopted May 4 as "Star Wars Day" because "May the fourth" is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, "May the force be with you."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
38398
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39260
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37070


Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns

Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...

41421
39499