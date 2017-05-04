41299
40959

World  

Eagles sue Hotel California

- | Story: 196227

The Eagles are suing the owners of a Mexican hotel named Hotel California, claiming it's capitalizing off the band's hit song of the same name.

The band filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit Monday against the U.S.-based owners of Hotel California in Todo Santos, a town on the Pacific Coast near the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Sur.

The Eagles say Hotel California has wrongly led guests to believe it's associated with the Eagles and served as the inspiration for their song "Hotel California," which the band says isn't true.

The hotel website says that the owners don't promote any association with the band but that visitors are mesmerized by the "coincidences" between the hotel and the song.

The hotel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40645
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39638
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39260
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns

Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...

40936