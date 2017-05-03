Auction turns deadly

Photo: The Canadian Press

An SUV being shown to prospective buyers at a crowded indoor auto auction suddenly accelerated with a screech of its tires and crashed through a wall on Wednesday, killing three people, including a woman working her first day there, and injuring nine.

An auction employee in his 70s was behind the wheel of the 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it apparently lurched out of control and mowed people down at LynnWay Auto Auction in Billerica, Mass.

One man and two women were killed in the crash, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Two of the injured had life-threatening injuries, she said. The driver wasn't hospitalized, she said.

"The preliminary investigation suggests this is a tragic accident," Ryan said.

Orlando Aponte identified one of the three people killed as his sister, Leezandra Aponte, who was in her 30s, lived in Lowell and had three children. He said it was her first day working at LynnWay.

"Her first day on the job, and this is what happens," he said.

State police investigators were working to reconstruct the accident, which happened while several hundred people were in the building.