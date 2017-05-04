Philip mystery revealed

Photo: Buckingham Palace

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m

Prince Philip will retire from royal duties this fall, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

Philip, 95, made the decision himself with the full support of the queen, the palace said in a statement. The royal, known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has suffered from heart disease and other ailments in recent years but has nonetheless maintained a vigorous public schedule.

He seemed to be in good health and a fine mood Wednesday during an appearance at a London cricket club. He joked about being the world's most experienced person when it comes to unveiling plaques.

That may be true: Official figures indicate he has made more than 22,000 solo royal appearances and thousands more at the queen's side.

Philip, a member of the Greek royal family in exile, has been at Elizabeth's side in countless public appearance since their marriage in 1947. He gave up a successful naval career to support her when she became queen in 1952.

He became the longest-serving consort in British history in 2009 — much as Elizabeth has become the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Prime Minister Theresa May expressed gratitude "on behalf of the whole country" to Philip for his decades of service.

"From his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen to his inspirational Duke of Edinburgh Awards and his patronage of hundreds of charities and good causes, his contribution to our United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the wider world will be of huge benefit to us all for years to come," she said.

The palace said Philip will continue his role with more than 780 charitable organizations but will not attend engagements.

UPDATE: 12:29 a.m.

Confusion still permeates social media as reports emerge that the emergency meeting was not to do with the health either of Prince Philip or that of Queen Elizabeth II.

After the meeting was called in the early hours of Thursday morning, social media saw a deluge of speculation that either the queen or her husband had died, but it appears that is not the case.

The emergency meeting called for all royal staff to attend at 8 a.m., which had raised some alarm bells, but the BBC reports that such meetings do happen about once per year.

In fact, Prince Philip had been at a cricket match the day before, with no reports of ill health.

The queen recently turned 91, while her husband's 96th birthday is coming up this summer.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 p.m.

Social media is rife with speculation about the possible death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth.

Buckingham Palace has not commented, however London's Daily Mail is reporting the entire royal staff has been summoned to the palace for an emergency meeting.

Staff from royal residences across the country are expected to be addressed by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the royal household.

The secrecy has fuelled rampant speculation about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband.

The queen turned 91 last month, while Philip is due to turn 96 in June.

–with files from Jon Manchester