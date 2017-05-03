Emergency royal meeting

Photo: Buckingham Palace

Social media is rife with speculation about the possible death of Prince Phillip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth.

Buckingham Palace has not commented, however London's Daily Mail is reporting the entire royal staff has been summoned to the palace for an emergency meeting.

Staff from royal residences across the country are expected to be addressed by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the royal household.

The secrecy has fuelled rampant speculation about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband.

The queen turned 91 last month, while Philip is due to turn 96 in June.