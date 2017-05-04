A royal false alarm

Photo: Buckingham Palace

UPDATE: 12:29 a.m.

Confusion still permeates social media as reports emerge that the emergency meeting was not to do with the health either of Prince Phillip or that of Queen Elizabeth II.

After the meeting was called in the early hours of Thursday morning, social media saw a deluge of speculation that either the queen or her husband had died, but it appears that is not the case.

The emergency meeting called for all royal staff to attend at 8 a.m., which had raised some alarm bells, but the BBC reports that such meetings do happen about once per year.

In fact, Prince Phillip had been at a cricket match the day before, with no reports of ill health.

The queen recently turned 91, while her husband's 96th birthday is coming up this summer.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 p.m.

Social media is rife with speculation about the possible death of Prince Phillip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth.

Buckingham Palace has not commented, however London's Daily Mail is reporting the entire royal staff has been summoned to the palace for an emergency meeting.

Staff from royal residences across the country are expected to be addressed by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the royal household.

The secrecy has fuelled rampant speculation about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband.

The queen turned 91 last month, while Philip is due to turn 96 in June.

–with files from Jon Manchester