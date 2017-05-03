Midwest battles flooding

Photo: The Canadian Press

Authorities urged residents to evacuate a small Missouri River town and halted traffic along a busy section of the Mississippi River near St. Louis on Wednesday, as relentless rain and an ominous forecast hovered over parts of the flood-soaked Midwest.

Heavy rains have swollen many rivers to record levels in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Five deaths have been blamed on flooding in Missouri, while hundreds of people have been displaced and thousands more are potentially in harm's way.

It's unclear when river traffic would reopen along the closed 14.5-mile stretch of the Mississippi, a vital passageway for transporting agricultural products and other goods. The U.S. Coast Guard said it was necessary due to high water and a swift current.

"Our collective priority is public safety," said Capt. Martin Malloy, commander of the Coast Guard's Upper Mississippi River sector.

Two levees burst in rural parts of eastern Missouri and northeast Arkansas early Wednesday, though no injuries or major property damage were immediately reported.

The region was hit hard by rain over the weekend. A couple of days of calm weather followed, but forecasters expect another 2 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday in parts of the same hard-hit areas.

The new rain won't cause most rivers to rise higher, but it will keep water levels dangerously elevated, said National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs.