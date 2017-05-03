40304
40959

World  

Midwest battles flooding

- | Story: 196120

Authorities urged residents to evacuate a small Missouri River town and halted traffic along a busy section of the Mississippi River near St. Louis on Wednesday, as relentless rain and an ominous forecast hovered over parts of the flood-soaked Midwest.

Heavy rains have swollen many rivers to record levels in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Five deaths have been blamed on flooding in Missouri, while hundreds of people have been displaced and thousands more are potentially in harm's way.

It's unclear when river traffic would reopen along the closed 14.5-mile stretch of the Mississippi, a vital passageway for transporting agricultural products and other goods. The U.S. Coast Guard said it was necessary due to high water and a swift current.

"Our collective priority is public safety," said Capt. Martin Malloy, commander of the Coast Guard's Upper Mississippi River sector.

Two levees burst in rural parts of eastern Missouri and northeast Arkansas early Wednesday, though no injuries or major property damage were immediately reported.

The region was hit hard by rain over the weekend. A couple of days of calm weather followed, but forecasters expect another 2 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday in parts of the same hard-hit areas.

The new rain won't cause most rivers to rise higher, but it will keep water levels dangerously elevated, said National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40303
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41135


A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week

Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of the work week.
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week (2)
Galleries
Go out and crush the rest of the week out, okay?
There’s jump rope, and then there’s Chinese firefighter jump rope
Must Watch
Pro-tip: If you right-click on the video, you can watch it at 2x...
Ryan Reynolds sings praises of ’empathetic’ wife Blake Lively
Showbiz
Ryan Reynolds credits wife Blake Lively for teaching him to be a...
Weird Wednesday – May 3, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday exists because of things like these…

41692