Plane explodes onto street

A large fireball streaked across a suburban Seattle street Tuesday as a small plane crash landed.

Miraculously, the pilot and passenger walked away from the dramatic crash with no serious injuries.

The crash occurred just after 3:30 p.m. on Mukilteo Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, Wash., about 40 kilometres north of Seattle.

A vehicle's dash cam caught the fiery crash on video, and shows the plane ripping through power lines before hitting the ground.

The plane had recently taken off from the nearby Paine Field Airport, before it began losing power.

The plane damaged several vehicles, blocked traffic in the area and caused a brief power outage.

- with files from CTV News