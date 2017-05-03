Puff, puff, pray?

Photo: The Canadian Press

Walk into Denver's International Church of Cannabis, and even the sober might feel a little bit stoned.

Master Spanish pop artist Okuda San Miguel transformed the 113-year-old chapel into an eye-popping mixture of rainbow-coloured geometric shapes and psychedelic bird-human creatures.

"People typically walk up here and their mouths fall open," said church co-founder Lee Molloy, sitting in a pew surrounded by the stunning murals.

The church came first and the religion came second. Steve Berke, one of the founders, enlisted help from his parents to purchase the historic building, which cost over $1 million, Molloy said.

At first they weren't sure what to do with it. They mused about turning it into condominiums, or a "mansion for a Broncos player," Molloy said, before they finally settled on using the church as it was intended — well, sort of.

They call it Elevationism. The basic principle is that using cannabis allows worshippers to achieve the best version of themselves.

"We don't pretend to know the mind of God. I'm not going to tell you what to do. I have nowhere near enough arrogance in me to be able to do that," said Molloy.

"It's about self-discovery, going on your own spiritual journey. This is really a place in which you can safely do that — congregate with other like-minded people and find your best version of yourself."