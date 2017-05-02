No charges in fatal shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press

The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the death of a black man whose fatal shooting was captured on cellphone video, fueling protests in Louisiana's capital and beyond, The Associated Press has learned.

Federal authorities opened a civil rights investigation immediately after the July 5, 2016, police shooting that killed Alton Sterling, 37, outside a convenience store where he was selling homemade CDs.

A person familiar with the decision disclosed it to the AP on Tuesday. The person was not authorized to talk publicly about the decision and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The department's decision doesn't preclude state authorities from conducting their own investigation and pursuing their own criminal charges.

Two cellphone videos of Sterling's deadly struggle with two white officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, quickly spread on social media after the shooting.

A police report says Sterling was initially jolted with a stun gun after he didn't comply with the officers' commands to put his hands on the hood of a car. The report also says the officers saw the butt of a gun in one of Sterling's pants pockets and saw him try to reach for it before he was shot.

Outside the convenience store, dozens of people gathered Tuesday upon hearing the news and held a vigil. One of Alton's aunts spoke at the vigil and led the crowd in chants of "No justice, no peace!"

"It's been almost a year and we're still suffering like it happened yesterday," said one of Sterling's aunts, Veda Sterling. "We need closure. We need a conviction. We need justice."

Arthur Reed, a local activist, said he broke the news to another of Sterling's aunts, Sandra, in a phone call after seeing the news reports. Reed says she broke down crying and is "heartbroken," not only because of the decision but because the Justice Department didn't notify the family first.

"We just think it wasn't done properly," he said