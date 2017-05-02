National pot marketplace

Photo: The Canadian Press

Uruguay began registering people Tuesday who want to legally buy marijuana at pharmacies as part of the world's first government-regulated national marketplace for pot.

Uruguay legalized the cultivation and sale of marijuana in 2013.

The law allows the growing of pot by licensed individuals, the formation of growers and users clubs and the sale by pharmacies. Registered users will be able to buy 40 grams a month.

Only Uruguayan citizens and legal residents over the age of 18 can register.

The government has yet to announce when the pharmacies will begin selling pot.

It will cost about $1.30 per gram. Companies that won the government bid for supplying pot will charge about $0.90. The $0.40 profit in the retail price will be split between pharmacies and the government.