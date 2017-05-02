Ancient eyesore makeover

Photo: The Canadian Press

The mausoleum of Roman Emperor Augustus, a towering monument built in 28 B.C. but now a decrepit eyesore in Rome's centre, is being restored.

The 10-million-euro ($10.9 million) project is expected to be completed in 2019.

The structure, located along the Tiber River, is made up of circular, vaulted corridors with the sepulcher in the centre. It has been covered with trees, weeds and garbage and closed to the public since the 1970s because of safety concerns.

Its restoration is being financed by the city of Rome, the culture ministry and a 6 million-euro donation from the TIM phone company.

On Tuesday, Mayor Virginia Raggi donned a protective helmet and paid a visit, saying said she hoped to return it to Romans soon.