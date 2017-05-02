41717
41735

World  

Ancient eyesore makeover

- | Story: 195971

The mausoleum of Roman Emperor Augustus, a towering monument built in 28 B.C. but now a decrepit eyesore in Rome's centre, is being restored.

The 10-million-euro ($10.9 million) project is expected to be completed in 2019.

The structure, located along the Tiber River, is made up of circular, vaulted corridors with the sepulcher in the centre. It has been covered with trees, weeds and garbage and closed to the public since the 1970s because of safety concerns.

Its restoration is being financed by the city of Rome, the culture ministry and a 6 million-euro donation from the TIM phone company.

On Tuesday, Mayor Virginia Raggi donned a protective helmet and paid a visit, saying said she hoped to return it to Romans soon.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39688
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
41477
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41031
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41273


Looking back at The Running Man and it’s vision of what 2017 would be like

Must Watch
1987’s The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger had a slightly different vision for 2017 than how things actually...
Guy tries to sell his ’96 Suzuki Vitara
Must Watch
This is way better than the Chevy “Real people, not...
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017
Daily Dose
A Daily Dose filled with needs and wants.
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
More beer indeed…
Snoop Dogg releases autobiographical film
Music
Snoop Dogg has unveiled an autobiographical film. COOLAID: The...

41692