67 pounds of pot in coffin

Agents working an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona said they stopped a hearse last weekend and found 67 pounds of marijuana inside a mahogany coffin.

The multiple bricks of marijuana had an estimated street value of more than $33,000, Border Patrol officials said Monday.

The hearse carrying the casket was stopped Saturday evening on State Route 80 near Tombstone.

Agents said the driver — a 28-year-old U.S. citizen — gave inconsistencies information and a canine unit was brought in to check the hearse.

The drug-smelling dogs alerted agents despite several bags of manure that had been placed inside the casket in an attempt to conceal the marijuana odour.

The driver, whose name hasn't been released, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics smuggling.

