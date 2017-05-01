41299

Police: Protest turns to riot

Smoke bombs, Molotov cocktails and other items were thrown at police Monday afternoon in Portland, Ore., during May Day protests which police said turned into a riot.

Portland police arrested at least three people near Pioneer Square after a protest permit had been cancelled "due to actions of anarchists." Police say anarchists destroyed a police car, set several fires in the street, damaged storefront windows and attacked police.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In Seattle hundreds of people chanting "Stand up, fight back," marched through downtown to support immigrants and workers on May Day. Seattle police arrested two people, including a 26-year-old man from Olympia, Wash., for reportedly throwing a rock as a group of Trump supporters met up with other May Day protesters in Westlake Park.

And police in Olympia ordered a group of protesters to disperse Monday evening, saying "the group is not friendly."

Police described the group as "members of a mob" wearing masks and said they were firing rocks from sling shots at officers as well as throwing bottles and using pepper spray. Police said they had "deployed crowd control devices."

In Shemanski Park in Portland before the violence broke out hundreds of people, including some families with children, gathered at a May Day rally and watched dancers in bright feathered headdresses perform to the beat of drums.

In both Portland and Seattle cities authorities had braced for demonstrations to turn disruptive, with some businesses boarding up windows and erecting barricades.

Friends Marian Drake and Martin Anderson attended the Portland rally earlier in the day and watched from a nearby park bench as they held balloons supporting the International Workers Union.

"Things are so screwed up in this country. You've got a city right here that's full of homeless people and you've got a president ...whose budget is going to cut 40 per cent to the EPA and end Meals on Wheels. We don't like those kinds of things," Anderson said.

