Dad's choc. cookies done

If you’ve been looking for that delicious box of Dad’s chocolate chip cookies, we’ve got some bad news.

The chocolate chip cookies were discontinued as of last year.

The company’s online product locator has given cookie consumers false hope. Online it may have said the cookies can be found at your nearest Wal-Mart or Costco, the treat is no longer available in Canada.

“They were discontinued simply because they were not a good seller,” said, Stephanie Cass of Mondelez Canada.

Cass said Dad’s chocolate chip cookies were the “poorest performer” among the brand’s cookie varieties.

-with files from CTV Vancouver