41776
40959

World  

Deadly gunfire at pool party

- | Story: 195851

A man gunned down seven people at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex near the University of California, San Diego, killing one woman before officers shot and killed him, authorities said.

Police said the suspect, Peter Selis, 49, shot four black women, two black men and one Latino man Sunday. Investigators don't yet know why Selis, who was white, opened fire, Chief Shelley Zimmerman told reporters.

Several victims underwent surgery, and others were in critical condition late Sunday, she said. One man was taken to the hospital after he broke his arm running away.

Rikky Galiendes, 27, heard gunshots around 6 p.m. and went to look outside his sixth-story apartment. He spotted a man bleeding and running near the pool below. Galiendes said he called out to ask if the man needed help when his roommate grabbed him, yanked him down and pointed toward a man sitting in a chair with a gun.

"When we looked over the balcony, he was just sitting down with a gun on his lap," Galiendes said. "He was calm, you know. I mean from my perspective, the guy was ready to do whatever he was going to do. He shot at people having a good time and having a party."

Three officers arrived and shot Selis after he pointed a large-calibre handgun at them, Zimmerman said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
40137
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39638
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


How to annoy a surfer 101

Must Watch
The lil dude is pretty talented though…
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deceptive Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Things are getting out of control!
Katy Perry hands out cherry pie to fans in New York
Music
Katy Perry surprised fans in New York on Friday by handing out...
Timelapse of the milky way shot from the cockpit of a plane
Must Watch
This video, shot by a pilot on a flight from Europe to South...

39975
39499