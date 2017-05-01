41136
40030

World  

Digging out from tornadoes

- | Story: 195849

Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.

And a chance remained for more severe weather in the South. Parts of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi could be affected by severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes hit several small towns in East Texas, killing four people. Flooding and winds killed five people in Arkansas, including a fire chief who was struck by a vehicle while working during the storm.

Two deaths were reported in Missouri, including a woman who drowned after rushing water swept away a car. One of two deaths in Mississippi included a 7-year-old who died by electric shock and a 2-year-old girl died in Tennessee after being struck by a soccer goal post thrown by heavy winds.

The storms rolled through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday with strong winds causing isolated pockets of damage.

In Durant in central Mississippi, one person died in the storms. Later Sunday the agency reported the death of a child from Rankin County, who died from electric shock in flood waters. 

A 2-year-old girl in Tennessee died after being struck by a heavy, metal soccer goal post that was blown over by high winds, the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on its Twitter page.

Rescuers in northwest Arkansas continued Sunday to look for an 18-month-old girl and a 4-year-old boy who were in a vehicle swept off a bridge by floodwaters in Hindsville, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

In Texas, search teams were going door to door Sunday after the tornadoes the day before flattened homes, uprooted trees and flipped several pickup trucks at a dealership in Canton.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39688
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
39830
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
39876
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41437


How to annoy a surfer 101

Must Watch
The lil dude is pretty talented though…
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deceptive Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Things are getting out of control!
Katy Perry hands out cherry pie to fans in New York
Music
Katy Perry surprised fans in New York on Friday by handing out...
Timelapse of the milky way shot from the cockpit of a plane
Must Watch
This video, shot by a pilot on a flight from Europe to South...

41421