41044

World  

Al-Qaida fought on US side

- | Story: 195847

The leader of al-Qaida' branch in Yemen said that his militants have often fought alongside Yemeni government factions — remarks that could embarrass the U.S.-backed coalition fighting the impoverished Arab country's Shiite rebels.

Qasim al-Rimi leads the group known as Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, considered by Washington to be the most dangerous offshoot of the global terror network. He succeeded Nasir al-Wuhayshi, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike nearly two years ago.

On the U.S. most-wanted list with a $5 million reward for his capture, al-Rimi has been a top target of U.S. airstrikes, which have soared in the past four months in southern Yemen. He spoke on Sunday to AQAP's media arm al-Malahem from an undisclosed location in Yemen.

"We fight along all Muslims in Yemen, together with different Islamic groups," he said, adding that his followers have teamed up with an array of factions — including the ultraconservative Salafis, "the Muslim Brotherhood and also our brothers among the sons of (Sunni) tribes" — against Yemen's Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

Al-Rimi did not elaborate on what exactly fighting "alongside" meant, but al-Qaida has emerged as a de facto ally of the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and his backers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates against the Houthis in a grueling civil war that has killed more than 10,000 since 2014.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More World News

World
39688
London Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All World News > Send us your news tips >
40303
World Quick Links World Discussion Forum
United Nations
World Health Organization
UNESCO
World Trade Organization
NATO
European Union
The Commonwealth
Francophonie
Olympics
Google Earth
41273
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41135


How to annoy a surfer 101

Must Watch
The lil dude is pretty talented though…
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deceptive Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Things are getting out of control!
Katy Perry hands out cherry pie to fans in New York
Music
Katy Perry surprised fans in New York on Friday by handing out...
Timelapse of the milky way shot from the cockpit of a plane
Must Watch
This video, shot by a pilot on a flight from Europe to South...

41421