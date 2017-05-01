Climber killed near Everest

Photo: Twitter

A Swiss climber acclaimed for his rapid ascents — including scaling dozens of peaks in the Alps in a little more than two months — died Sunday in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal, expedition organizers and officials said.

Ueli Steck died at Camp 1 of Mount Nuptse, Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said. Steck's body was taken to Lukla, where the only airport in the Mount Everest area is located.

Steck's family said the exact circumstances of his death were still unclear.

"The family is infinitely sad and asks that the media refrain from speculating about his death out of respect and consideration for Ueli," his family said on Steck's website.

Nepalese mountaineering officials said Monday that Steck's death was accidental and would not require any special investigation.

Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said Steck was climbing alone when he died because his accompanying Sherpa had frostbite.

Steck was planning to climb 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) Mount Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse next month.

The 40-year-old Steck was one of the most-renowned mountaineers of his generation. He was best known for his speed-climbing, including setting several records for ascending the north face of Eiger, a classic peak in the Bernese Alps that he climbed in two hours and 47 minutes without using a rope.